A center in Meridian will provide tax tips for local residents.
The EnVision Center, located at the Frank Berry Community Center, will have a free tax preparation seminar on Wednesday, Jan.15. The event will include Cathy Harrington, a tax advocate with the IRS, who will provide tax information and provide details on the tax law for 2020.
The center, which was opened in October, 2018, aims to help public housing residents become more self-sufficient through health, education, job readiness and housing programs.
The center is part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson’s EnVision Center initiative, which seeks a more holistic housing approach by connecting families with the tools they need, according to a news release from HUD.
The center focuses on several areas: self-sufficiency, economic empowerment, educational advancement, health and wellness, and character and leadership.
The center works with Meridian Public School District, Meridian Community College, the Meridian branch of Mississippi State University, the Greater Meridian Health Clinic, the Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi Boy Scouts of America and the Meridian Freedom Project.
The center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Several faith-based organizations will also provide classes, wellness services and character-building to local families.
Gretchen Luvene, with Families First of Meridian and Meridian Housing Authority, said the tax event relates to one of the center's pillars of economic empowerment and provides an option for people to become financially literate.
Luvene said the events and programs at the center are not only for public housing residents but for members of the Meridian community.
Luvene said she hopes people will come to the event and to learn something that will help them become successful.
