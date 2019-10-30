EnVision Center aims to empower Meridian Housing Authority residents

Meridian Housing Authority resident Renata Green says better access to education is one of the many benefits of the new EnVision Center.
“The EnVision Center will be great for education, because there are so many young kids that do not have access to computers," Green said. "It will give them the opportunity to be able to do their homework."
Green was joined by community leaders during the unveiling of the center at the Frank Berry Courts Community Center on Wednesday.
The center, the first in the state, aims to help public housing residents become more self-sufficient through health, education, job readiness and housing programs.
"Our goal is to see every public housing resident become self-sufficient in the way of homeownership and increasing educational opportunities," said Ronald Turner, executive director of the Meridian Housing Authority.
The center is part of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson’s EnVision Center initiative, which seeks a more holistic housing approach by connecting families with the tools they need, according to a news release from HUD.
The center focuses on several areas: self-sufficiency, economic empowerment, educational advancement, health and wellness, and character and leadership.
The center will work with the Meridian Public School District, Meridian Community College, the Meridian branch of Mississippi State University, the Greater Meridian Health Clinic, the Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi Boy Scouts of America and the Meridian Freedom Project.
Several faith-based organizations will also provide classes, wellness services, and character-building to local families.
Green said she plans to use the center to further her education.
“I want to try to go back to college," she said. "I think the EnVision center will help give me the extra help from MCC or another institute of higher education.”
Green also hopes residents will use the center's health resources, because some might not have access to health care.
“Some people don’t have transportation to get the health care they need," she said. "They can come here if they need high blood pressure or different types of screenings."
Patricia Shamburger, who has lived in public housing since 1990, said her biggest goal is to own her own home.
“I want better for myself, I don’t want to live in public housing all my life,” she said.
The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.