Enterprise Native keeps the Navy's newest, most advanced helicopters flying

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Enterprise High School graduate and Enterprise, Mississippi, native is serving with a U.S. Navy helicopter squadron that flies the Navy’s newest and most technologically-advanced helicopter.
Petty Officer 3rd Class David Stephens credits much of his success from lessons he learned growing up in Enterprise.
“I learned to respect authority and accept responsibility in Enterprise," Stephens said. "If I mess up, I own up to it.”
Stephens is an aviation machinist mate with the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 70, a Jacksonville, Florida based squadron that operates the Navy’s next generation submarine hunter and Anti-Surface Warfare helicopter, the MH-60R Seahawk. Each helicopter is nearly 65 feet long, may weigh up to 23,500 pounds (max gross) and can travel more than 120 mph for nearly 320 miles on a tank of gas.
As an aviation machinist mate, Stephens is responsible for maintaining the engine on the aircraft.
According to Navy officials, the MH-60R is the most capable multi-mission helicopter available in the world today. It is used for a variety of missions, including hunting and tracking enemy submarines, attacking enemy ships, search and rescue, drug interdiction, delivering supplies and supporting the Navy’s special operations forces.
It is replacing the Navy’s older helicopters because of its greater versatility and more advanced weapon systems.
Stephens is a part of a long-standing tradition of serving.
“My grandpa on my dad's side was in the Marines, and his service influenced me to join the Navy,” Stephens said.
Sailors’ jobs are highly varied within the squadron. Approximately 297 Navy men and women are assigned and keep all parts of the squadron running smoothly. This includes everything from maintaining helicopter airframes and engines, to processing paperwork, handling weapons and flying the aircraft.
“I am very proud of how quickly I advanced in my job field. It is nice to be recognized as a professional in my job,” Stephens said.
Amanda Rae Moreno is a mass communication specialist 1st class with the Navy Office of Community Outreach.
