The Lauderdale County School District is seeing an increase in student enrollment this school year.
“We've noticed an increase in our enrollment from last year," said Ken Hardy, director of federal programs and accountability
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district lost about 400 students during the 2020-2021 school year.
Based on preliminary numbers, the district this year has gained about 300 students, with 80 students enrolled in its new pre-K program. Total enrollment is about 5,700 students, Hardy said.
Last year, the district saw the biggest decreases in kindergarten and first grade, Hardy said. Hardy said some students may have transfered to other schools or left the state as a whole.
“In a lot of cases we don’t know if a student is coming back until they don’t show up,” he said.
This year, the district is seeing an increase in first graders across the district. Hardy said one reason for the increase could be that students who were in kindergarten last year have returned as first graders.
Also, some students who were homeschooled during the pandemic have returned this year.
“A large portion of students who finished the 2019-2020 school year, they homeschooled last year,” he said. “We have over 100 who've come back this year."
Hardy noted the current numbers are preliminary, because schools are still enrolling students.
