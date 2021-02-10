The engineering firm for Meridian's 22nd Avenue project has modified its design plans to accommodate the requests of business owners.
The project will renovate the stretch of 22nd Avenue from near the site of the old Village Fair Mall to Front Street.
Engineering firm Neel-Schaffer, Inc., developed the plans for the project, which includes building new sidewalks, adding new landscaping and other changes.
Keith O’Keefe, a senior vice president at Neel-Schaffer, Inc., presented the new plans at a city council work session on Tuesday.
The old plan, which was opposed by some business owners, would have reduced the avenue to three lanes — two northbound lanes and one southbound lane — for a couple of city blocks.
Under the new plan, the avenue will have four lanes, except on the 22nd Ave. bridge, which will have three lanes. Specifically, the bridge will contain two northbound lanes, one southbound lane and one pedestrian lane.
Roger Burke, owner of moving company Graham Transfer & Storage, approves of the decision to make the avenue have four lanes. Burke’s business is on A Street, near the street’s intersection with 22nd Avenue.
“I’ve always thought they could beautify 22nd Avenue and still leave it as four lanes,” he said.
When the project is finished, the avenue will have new asphalt and other new features, O’Keefe said.
“This is the gateway to downtown Meridian,” O’Keefe said. “You’ll maintain that aspect of it. It’s going to look great.”
Under the new plans, there will be a traffic light at the intersection of A Street and 22nd Ave., according to O’Keefe. The original plan would have removed the light from the intersection.
The changes mean that the project will cost the city an additional $300,000. Most of the additional cost is due to the inclusion of the A Street traffic light.
Eddie Kelly, the City of Meridian's chief administrative officer, said the city is planning to place placards showing the design plans in the City Hall auditorium, which will allow the public to view the plans.
Business owners will also be able to share their thoughts at a future council meeting.
Erin Kelly contributed to this report.
