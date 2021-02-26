EMSH helps provide COVID-19 vaccines

Submitted photo
Partnering with the Mississippi Dept. of Health, East Mississippi State Hospital helped to vaccinate employees from Weems Community Mental Health Center and staff from Central Mississippi Residential Center on Feb. 5. Those remaining from CMRC and the Kemper County Group Homes were vaccinated on their campuses. Andy Thomas, director of infection prevention and employee health with EMSH, is pictured administering the first round of shots.
