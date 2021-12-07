The MHS National Art Honor Society is hosting its annual Empty Bowls event on Thursday, December 9, from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. A donation of $10 will get event goers some delicious soup, beverage, and dessert. Patrons will also be able to take home a piece of ceramic art created by MHS art students. The event will take place in the foyer of the MHS 9th grade building and all proceeds will benefit Love’s Kitchen.
MHS Choirs presents “Holiday Harmonies”
The Meridian High School Choir is presenting its annual holiday concert on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the MHS Auditorium. Come join the festivities and wear your favorite holiday attire. Masks are required.
