A Meridian woman is accused of bringing drugs into the East Mississippi Correctional Facility.
Dominique Louise Tingle, 29, of Meridian, was taken into custody by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department deputies on Saturday, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Tingle worked as an employee at the prison an investigation showed she was smuggling marijuana inside, Calhoun said.
Tingle was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Facility and held on a $20,000 bond before her release, Calhoun said. She is charged with possession of drugs in a correctional facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.