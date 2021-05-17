photos by Bianca Moorman/The Meridian Star
Emergency responders spent Monday sharpening their skills during a structural collapse specialist course at the Meridian Public Safety Facility. The eight-day course featured 32 members of the Mississippi Search and Rescue Task Force. The purpose of the training was to learn how to rescue and search for people trapped in collapsed structures. Participants learned how to stabilize collapsed structures and how to safely enter buildings.
