The Emergency Food & Shelter National Board Program has awarded $99,687 to Lauderdale County non-profit organizations to supplement emergency food & shelter programs in the area.
A National Board chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) selected Lauderdale County for the award. The National Board consists of representatives from The Salvation Army, American Red Cross, United Jewish Communities, Catholic Charities, USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA and United Way of America.
The United Way of America provides the administrative staff and functions as fiscal agent for the program. The board was created to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of emergency food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board made up of local representatives of the national organizations and other representatives from high need areas in the community will determine how the funds awarded to Lauderdale County will be distributed among local agencies that operate emergency food and shelter programs.
The local board will recommend which agencies should receive funds under Phase 39 of the program.
Under terms of the grant from the National Board, local governmental or private voluntary organizations chosen to receive funds must: 1) be non-profit, 2) have an accounting system and conduct an annual audit, 3) practice non-discrimination, 4) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 5) if they are a private voluntary organization, must have a volunteer Board of Directors.
The local board of Lauderdale County has previously distributed Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds to the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Multi- County Community Service Agency, Wesley House, Love, Inc., United Way of East Mississippi, and Care Lodge,
Agencies wishing to apply for emergency food and shelter funds may submit an application letter to the United Way of East Mississippi, at uwem@uwem.org.
Agencies should identify their specific emergency food or shelter programs and provide general statistics regarding past emergency food & shelter assistance. Applications from eligible agencies will be accepted through the close of business April 5, 2022.
More information may be obtained by calling the United Way of East Mississippi office at 693-2732/2745.
