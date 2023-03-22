East Mississippi Electric Power Association is gearing up to take aim at cancer during its most popular annual fundraiser this Thursday and Friday at Camp Binachi in Lauderdale County.
Now in its 10th year, Shoot For A Cure invites teams and sponsors to raise money for a great cause while enjoying two days of sporting-clay fun.
“It’s hard to believe that it was 10 years ago when we started as a Relay for Life event benefiting one of our employees,” said event coordinator Margaret Brewer. “Today, Shoot for a Cure is one of the most popular fundraisers in our area and continues making a life-saving impact throughout our region by supporting cancer patients and their families.”
Slated for March 23 -24 at Binachi Shooting Sports in Lauderdale County, the 12-station event benefits the American Cancer Society and the Anderson Cancer Center’s Cancer Patient Benevolence Fund.
After raising $26,000 with 88 teams in 2022, Brewer says this year’s goals are set at $30,000 with 100 teams. Entry fees are $240 for a two-person team while sponsorships are set at $250.
In addition to the Shoot For A Cure event, EMEPA will raffle off a Glock 43X 9mm handgun donated by Thomas Gun and Pawn and a TriStar Raptor Semi-Automatic 12-gauge shotgun donated by Rock House Gun and Pawn. Tickets are $1 and can be purchased at any EMEPA office, Thomas Gun and Pawn or Rock House Gun and Pawn.
“While the event is a lot of fun, the most rewarding part is taking the check to the cancer center each year,” said Brewer. “When we walk in and see their patients receiving treatment and care, we know the efforts of our employees and community partners are truly making a difference.”
For more information on Shoot For A Cure or to register a team or sponsor, contact Margaret Brewer at 601-581-8602 or mbrewer@emepa.com.
