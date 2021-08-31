EMEPA sends crews to Magnolia Electric following Hurricane Ida

submitted photo 

East Mississippi Electric Power Association on Tuesday sent 18 employees including two line crews, a right-of-way crew, engineering coordinator team and support personnel to Magnolia Electric Power Association, headquartered in McComb, to aid in power restoration efforts following Hurricane Ida. Magnolia Electric experienced a peak of more than 26,000 outages following Ida. The cooperative serves more than 31,800 meters in southwest Mississippi.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video