EMEPA offers WiFi hotspots for Lauderdale County students, parents

Lauderdale County School District parents and students with limited internet access can use Wi-Fi hotspots thanks to a local power company.
East Mississippi Electric Power Association is offering the spots in its parking areas.
Marie Roberts, LCSD instructional technologist said the Wi-Fi requires a password so students at each school will get a login and password from the schools they attend.
"EMEPA is stepping in and kind of filling the gap," Roberts said.
Roberts said there are plans to expand internet access with hotspots around the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.