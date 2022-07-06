An employee at East Mississippi Correctional Facility is facing charges after she allegedly brought contraband into the prison.
Anasthasia Nicole Edwards, 29, was arrested about 11:24 p.m. Saturday and charged with contraband in a correctional facility.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the sheriff’s department was contacted Saturday by EMCF officials who had been conducting an internal investigation.
Edwards, Calhoun said, was arrested after being caught with marijuana.
“She was found to have about 10 ounces of marijuana on her person,” he said.
Edwards bond was set at $10,000, and she has since bonded out of jail, Calhoun said. The case will be presented to the next grand jury for potential indictment.
Suspicious vehicle yields arrest, drugs
In a separate, unrelated incident, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested 39-year-old Braz L. Coleman for possession of methythenendioxy.
Calhoun said a deputy noticed a suspicious vehicle parked near an athletic complex in North Meridian and ran the license plate. The plate, he said, had been switched.
Coleman was found in possession of the methythenendioxy, which is ecstasy, Calhoun said.
Bond for Coleman was also set at $10,000. As of Wednesday afternoon he was still in custody at Lauderdale County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.