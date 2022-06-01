A corrections officer at East Mississippi Correctional Facility was arrested Saturday after attempting to smuggle contraband into the prison.
Jashati Amore Alford, 26, was arrested Saturday and charged with contraband in a correctional facility.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the sheriff’s department was contacted Saturday morning by EMCF staff after Alford’s coworkers noticed suspicious activity and alerted supervisors.
“She showed up, and she attempted to smuggle about five pounds of marijuana into the prison,” he said.
Alford was arrested by officers with the East Mississippi Drug Task Force and booked into Lauderdale County Jail around 4 a.m. Saturday. Her bond was set at $50,000
Calhoun said Alford made bond several hours later and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.