EMCC's new residence hall named Kemper Hall

EMCC photo

East Mississippi Community College’s newest residence hall was officially christened as Kemper Hall during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday on the Scooba campus. EMCC and President Scott Alsobrooks acknowledged Kemper County’s 95-year commitment to the school during the ceremony, which included members of the Kemper County Board of Supervisors and EMCC’s Board of Trustees. Construction on the 147-bed, three-story Kemper Hall was completed in January 2021.