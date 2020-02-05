EMCC to host Black History Month programs

East Mississippi Community College will host Black History Month programs on both the Scooba and Golden Triangle campuses. Both events are open to the public and admittance is free.
The Black History Month program on EMCC’s Golden Triangle campus will take place Tuesday, Feb. 11, beginning at 10 a.m. in the Lyceum Auditorium.
The Scooba campus will host its Black History Month program Tuesday, Feb. 18, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Stennis Hall Auditorium.
Noxubee County Attorney Rod Hickman will the guest speaker for the program on EMCC’s Scooba campus.
Hickman, who has served as County Attorney since August of 2019, is a founding partner in the law firm of Hickman Fondren, PLLC, which has offices in Oxford and Macon. He is a former litigation associate attorney.
A Shuqualak native, Hickman is a graduate of Noxubee County High School. He received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Mississippi and earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Mississippi School of Law, where he graduated magna cum laude.
While earning his J.D., Hickman served as an Associate Articles Editor for the Mississippi Law Journal. He was a member of the Moot Court Board and served two terms on the executive board of the National Black Law Students Association.
Hickman was honored as the 2017 Outstanding Student at the University of Mississippi School of Law and was also a recipient of the Dean's Distinguished Leader Award. He is currently the chairman of the University of Mississippi School of Law’s alumni diversity counsel.
He is active in the community and has coached mock trial teams and provided mentorships. He is active in the Mississippi Alpha Network.
Hickman serves as co-chair of the Young Lawyers Division of the Magnolia Bar Association, is president of the Pi Sigma Lambda chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, and deputy general counsel for the fraternity’s southern region.
The event will include performances by the EMCC Reflection Singers and the Voices of Victory Gospel Choir.
