East Mississippi Community College’s Practical Nursing program on the Scooba campus will conduct an open house Thursday, Aug. 18, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Hawkins Hall.
The public is invited to attend. Instructors will be available to answer questions about the program. Applications for the program are being accepted now. The deadline to apply is Nov. 1 for the spring term that begins in January. For more information, call 662.243.1910 or visit EMCC’s website at www.eastms.edu.
