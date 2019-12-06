The East Mississippi Community College Police Department is searching for a missing student, William Scott Felks.
Felks was last seen on the Golden Triangle Campus departing the library on Dec. 4, at 4:17 p.m.
He is a 17-year-old white male, approximately 5’7 and 162 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black pants, carrying a white backpack.
If you have seen William or have any information regarding his location, please contact the EMCC Police Department at 662.418.9487 or 662.386.3011. The search is ongoing.
