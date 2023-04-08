EMCC plans Pine Grove Arts Festival

East Mississippi Community College’s annual Pine Grove Arts Festival returns to the college’s Scooba campus Tuesday and Thursday, with activities on the Golden Triangle campus taking place April 18.
The festival kicks off Tuesday on EMCC’s Scooba campus with a ping-pong tournament for students from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. in the Wellness Center.
Later that evening, the annual Beauty Revue will take place in Stennis Hall auditorium beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5, and the public is welcome to attend. Female contestants from both the Scooba and Golden Triangle campuses will compete for the title of “Most Beautiful.” The winner of the “Most Beautiful” title, along with the four contestants with the next highest scores, will be named the “Top 5 Beauties.”
“Our pageant is popular because it is so well run,” said EMCC Director of Accounting Tonya Hunt, who chairs the pageant. “Kudos to our staff who volunteer and the members of the event committee for the outstanding job they do each year.”
Pine Grove festivities wrap up on the Scooba campus Thursday with “An Afternoon of the Arts” from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Events will be held both inside and outside Aust Hall.
“All of the events Thursday are open to the public, and we hope community members come out and celebrate the arts with us,” said EMCC art instructor Lisa Spinks, who chairs the Scooba Pine Grove committee.
The event will include performances by members of the Scooba campus Concert Choir and the Mighty Lion Jazz Band. Writers will read from their works during a writer’s symposium. Writers who would like to participate can email Shannon Pendergrass at spendergrass@eastms.edu to be included. Pendergrass said non-writers who would like to read works written by others can do so as well.
EMCC alumna Linda Kay Chandler, class of 2000, will be the featured artist for the event. A 2006 graduate of Mississippi State University, Chandler is an accomplished painter whose art will be on display in the Aust Hall gallery during the event. Also an author, Chandler will read selections from “Linda Kay’s Book of Poetry” during the writer’s symposium. A reception for Chandler will take place in the gallery afterwards.
On the Golden Triangle Campus, Pine Grove Arts Festival events for students will take place April 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. outside the student union.
Members of the Golden Triangle Concert Choir will perform, as will members of the Mighty Lion Jazz Band. Recruiters from the military branches and universities will have information booths set up. Hamburgers and hotdogs will be available to students as well.
Members of the choir will serve cotton candy and the Student Government Association is expected to provide popcorn. Volleyball will be available, and students will have the opportunity to test their baseball-throwing skills on the dunking booth that will be manned by EMCC faculty.
“This is always a fun event that we look forward to every year and we are encouraging students to come out and enjoy the day,” said EMCC music instructor Jamie Taylor, who is chair of the Golden Triangle Pine Grove Arts Festival committee.
