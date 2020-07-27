EMCC offers registration options for fall term

Students who plan to register at East Mississippi Community College for the upcoming Fall 2020 term, which begins Aug. 17, have options.
Students can register in-person, online or via Zoom video-conference calls.
EMCC campuses opened July 20 and in-person registration is available at the college’s Golden Triangle and Scooba campuses, where students can also register for courses at The Communiversity at EMCC, the Lion Hills Center, the Columbus Air Force Base Extension, the EMCC West Point-Clay County Center and the EMCC Macon Center.
Registration is available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Lyceum Auditorium on the Golden Triangle campus and at Lion Central in the F.R. Young Student Union on the Scooba campus.
In-person registration will also be available two Saturdays during the month of August from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 8 and on Aug. 15 in the Lyceum Auditorium on the Golden Triangle campus and in Stennis Hall on the Scooba campus.
“We know some people work and have commitments that make can make it difficult for them to register for classes during the week,” EMCC Dean of Students, Golden Triangle Campus/Dean of Enrollment Management Melanie Sanders said. “Our hope is the Saturday registration days will make it more convenient for them to sign up for the fall term.”
Students who opt for in-person registration are asked to follow social-distancing recommendations and wear face masks while on campus. Face masks will be available for those who do not have one.
For the fall term, in-person and online classes will be available, as will some hybrid courses in which students can watch live or recorded lectures from home if needed.
Although walk-ins are welcome during registration, students are encouraged to schedule an appointment to register by clicking on “Registration & Advising” under the “Admissions” tab at www.eastms.edu. Students will be given the option to schedule an on-campus visit or a Zoom video conferencing call.
Students are also encouraged to apply for admission online before scheduling an on-campus visit or a Zoom video conferencing call.
Current students may register online or find out who their advisor is through their LEO account. Current students who need assistance with registering are asked to email their advisor to schedule a telephone conference or Zoom video conference. Students will need to include their full name and date of birth in the email to help advisors access their records.
New students, including transfer and transient students, will be contacted by email by an advisor after they have completed the admissions process.
“I would encourage students to complete the admissions process and contact us as soon as they can so we can start working on their fall schedule,” EMCC Director of Counseling, Advising and Dual Enrollment William Sansing said.
Those with general advising questions can email advising@eastms.edu or call the Golden Triangle campus at 662-243-1925 or the Scooba campus at 662-476-5048.
Application information is available under the “Admissions” tab at www.eastms.edu.
