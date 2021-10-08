EMCC hosts 2021 Homecoming activities

East Mississippi Community College’s 2021 Homecoming Court will be presented during halftime of the college’s Oct. 9 Homecoming football game. Members of the court are: front row, DeWittney White of Macon; middle row, from left, Peyton Dawkins of Brooksville, Kaitlynn Stroud of Enterprise, Baylee Smith of West Point, Kinley Stewart of Quitman, Mariah Johnson of Kosciusko and Sydney Pierce of West Point; back row, from left, Daliyah Cooperwood of West Point, Eurasia Thornton of Greenville, La’Tayja Sykes of West Point, Antavia Mosley of Meridian, Megan Williams of Starkville, Yasmine Brooks of Starkville and TyKerria Jones of Starkville.