EMCC diesel mechanic students recognized

EMCC photo

Three East Mississippi Community College students enrolled in the Diesel Mechanics program were awarded tools donated by Waters Trucks for being the program’s three top performers on the September midterm exams, which included hands-on skill-competency tests. Davion Mayfield of West Point, center, was the high scorer on the exam and earned Waters’ top prize of a toolbox filled with tools. Andrew Baker of Picayune, at left, took second place, and was presented with a Milwaukee impact wrench. New Hope resident Tyrone Blevins, at right, placed third place on the exam and received a mechanic’s creeper.