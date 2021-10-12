EMCC alumni honored at homecoming

EMCC photo

Four East Mississippi Community College alumni were honored Oct. 9 during the halftime of the college’s Homecoming football game and were presented plaques by EMCC President Dr. Scott Alsobrooks, far right. The honorees are, from left, Dr. Emily Warren, 2020 Alumna of the Year; Charlie Studdard, 2020 Distinguished Service Award; Teresa Hughes, 2021 Distinguished Service Award, and Cheryl Sparkman, 2021 Alumna of the Year.