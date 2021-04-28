EMBDC supports local businesses

Meridian is my home town and I have been fortunate to be able to work here for most of my career.
Over the 14 years I have worked with Atlas Roofing Corporation, the EMBDC has provided community support and support to Atlas in many ways.
There have been EMBDC coordinated after-hours events that have been great networking opportunities for businesses in the area. They have assisted with communication efforts between businesses, sharing best practices and the community state of health during the pandemic.
The annual EMBDC existing industries golf outing has provided Atlas with an opportunity for team building and the chance to enjoy an afternoon at the golf course.
Over my years of work at Atlas, I have been a part of projects that EMBDC has supported to provide opportunities to expand, and to continue successful and efficient operations in Meridian.
One recent example of their support was the bridge repair project over Sowashee Creek, adjacent to the entrance of Atlas’ campus. This is the primary and most efficient means of access for operations at Atlas.
The bridge is a State Aid bridge owned by the City of Meridian, and was closed for repair in November of 2018. EMBDC worked closely with the City Council to obtain funding and assist with project management to make quick repairs to the bridge. During the bridge closure, EMBDC organized meetings between Atlas, the City of Meridian, the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors, the engineering firm, and the contractor awarded the project.
The purpose of these meetings was to route traffic to the alternate entrance of the campus at Atlas, and to determine the bridge design and load requirements to meet the needs of Atlas for incoming and outbound freight. During the meetings we were able to discuss scheduling and keep the project on track. The bridge was reopened ahead of schedule in June of 2020.
The involvement of EMBDC on this project was very beneficial in achieving the goal of the project, which was to get the bridge back in service as quickly as possible, and under budget.
This is one example of many where EMBDC has partnered with an existing industry to help them meet their primary goal of providing employees a safe and established place of employment to support their families manufacturing products that improve their community.
EMBDC has supported Atlas over the years, and their efforts are much appreciated.
