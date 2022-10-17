Halted by an ongoing renovation, The Ellis Theater announces this year’s season lineup for its grand reopening in December.
“This is the beginning of a major change for downtown Philadelphia,” said Dan Barnard, Executive Director of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music, in a news release.
“A vibrant cultural season at the Ellis will be an economic driver that ripple effects across the community and this is only the first phase of a $40 million project. The theater will eventually house Marty Stuart’s immense collection of country music artifacts and draw visitors from across the region.”
The Ellis will celebrate its reopening with four consecutive nights of music, beginning with two performances by Marty Stuart and Connie Smith on Dec. 8, followed by Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder on Dec. 9.
Philadelphia native and 2022 Songwriter of the Year Michael Hardy will perform at the Ellis on March 1.
“It is a rare opportunity to see Hardy in an intimate venue like the Ellis,” said Barnard. “We are so thrilled that he agreed to honor his hometown by accepting our offer to perform.”
Individual show tickets for the season are on sale and Barnard said the feedback has been positive.
“Interest in this season has been overwhelming,” he said. “Though individual seats are available for every show, season ticket presales have wiped out all the season ticket-eligible seating with interest from as far away as Wisconsin.”
“In addition, Marty Stuart, Vince Gill, and Ricky Skaggs will each have two performances, so there are prime seats available for those added shows,” he added.
The performance season runs from December to May 2023 and includes other performances.
–Vince Gill will present two performances, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 10. The Gaither Vocal Band wraps up week one with a show on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 11.
–On Dec. 18, the Ellis presents a family-oriented Christmas show entitled, “A Very Electric Christmas,” by Lightwire Theater.
–Lightwire will return to Philadelphia in February as part of the Ellis daytime educational show series with “The Tortoise and Hare – The Next Generation.”
–That series will include “Junie B. Jones,” and “Dr. Kaboom: Look Out! Science is Coming” in January and March, and is sponsored in part by a grant from the Phil Hardin Foundation.
–On Jan. 6, Old Crow Medicine Show will bring its brand of traditional country to Philadelphia.
–On Feb. 4, the Ellis will break out its new, full-stage projection screen to present “Field of Dreams,” with guest host Alicia Malone of Turner Classic Movies.
– On Feb. 24, the Ellis will host Dervish, one of the most renowned interpreters of Irish folk music.
– On April 14, the Ellis will celebrate Southern blues with the North Mississippi Allstars.
The season concludes on May 6 with one of the nation’s best gospel choirs. Trey McLaughlin and the sounds of Zamar Gospel Choir are known for their rich harmonies and beautiful blends.
