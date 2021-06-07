Voters in Meridian and Marion will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in the general election. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Mail-In absentee voting deadline: All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, June 8 and received by municipal clerks offices within five business days in order to count.
Voter Photo ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the municipal clerk’s office within five business days after the election.
Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.
Loitering: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.
Camera phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.
COVID-19: Voters are encouraged to practice good hygiene and follow CDC guidelines at the polls.
