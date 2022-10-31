Mississippians will head to the polls a week from today to cast their vote in the 2022 midterm elections.
On Nov. 8, Lauderdale County voters will join others in the 3rd Congressional District in choosing between Republican incumbent Michael Guest, who previously defeated local Navy pilot Michael Cassidy in a primary runoff, and Democrat challenger Shuwaski Young. Young previously worked in the Department of Homeland Security during the Obama administration.
Voters will also have the opportunity to weigh in on a petition that would allow the cultivation, processing and sale of medical marijuana in unincorporated parts of Lauderdale County. The petition would allow voters to overturn the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors’ decision in May to opt out of the state’s fledgling medical marijuana program.
Residents of the City of Meridian and Town of Marion will be allowed to vote on the petition, although the outcome will not impact medical marijuana legalization within the municipalities. The City of Meridian has seen significant investment from the Medical Marijuana industry, with about eight dispensaries under construction, while the Town of Marion followed the county in opting out of the program.
Qualifying for a medical marijuana card and using legally prescribed marijuana are not affected by the county and municipalities’ decisions, and will not be impacted by the outcome of the petition. The ballot question pertains only to the business side of medical cannabis and has no effect on patients.
The November 8 ballot will also include incumbent candidates for Circuit, County and Chancery court judges, as well as two county school board seats, all of whom are running unopposed.
While voters are encouraged to cast their ballot in person whenever possible, those who will be out of town or unable to get to their voting precinct should make a plan to vote absentee as soon as possible.
According to Secretary of State Michael Watson’s office, about 30,000 absentee ballots had been requested, with more than 22,000 received. In the 2020 general election, more than 169,000 absentee ballots were requested with 142,000 received. Absentee voting ends Saturday, November 5.
Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office will be open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday to give voters who cannot come during regular weekday hours a final chance to vote absentee.
For more information about elections visit sos.ms.gov/yallvote. For questions specific to Lauderdale County, contact the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office at 601-482-9731.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.