Local and state elected positions will be up for grabs this year with the period for candidates to qualify beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
The primary election is set for Aug. 8, with a runoff date of Aug. 29 if needed. The general election will be Nov. 7, with a runoff date of Nov. 28.
This year’s election will include candidates for all county offices, including supervisor, circuit clerk, chancery clerk, tax collector, tax assessor, county attorney, justice court judges, constables, election commissioners, coroner and sheriff. The district attorney position for the Tenth District Circuit Court will also be up for grabs. The district covers Clarke, Kemper, Lauderdale and Wayne Counties.
While candidates must qualify to be included on the ballot, several people have already declared their intentions for the 2023 election. Ward Calhoun, who serves as the chief deputy for Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department announced he would be running to replace Billy Sollie as sheriff.
Sollie announced he would be retiring and not seek another term after more than 40 years in law enforcement agencies throughout the county.
District one Supervisor Jonathan Wells has also announced he does not plan to seek another term on the Board of Supervisors. Instead, Wells has said he plans to run for coroner.
Incumbent Tax Assessor James Rainey said in a Dec. 15 meeting of the board of supervisors that he intends to run for another term in his current position.
In addition to county seats, state representatives and state senators will be included on the ballots within their districts. Lauderdale County includes four representative districts — 81, 82, 83 and 45 — as well as senate districts 33, 32 and 31.
The area's current legislative delegation includes representatives Stephen Horne, of House District 81, Charles Young, of House District 82, Billy Adam Calvert, of House District 83, and Michael Evans,of House District 45, and senators Jeff Tate, of Senate District 33, Rod Hickman, of Senate District 32, and Tyler McCaughn of Senate District 31.
At the state level, the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor, attorney general, state treasurer, insurance commissioner and agriculture commissioner races will be up for grabs. The three public service commissioners and three transportation commissioners from the north, central and south districts will also be featured on the ballot.
Requirements to run for county office include being a resident in the county, and district, for the seat a candidate is seeking for at least two years prior to the general election. Additional requirements vary based on the position, such as county attorney, which requires a candidate be a licensed, practicing attorney.
State representatives and state senators must have lived in their district for two years and must have been a resident of the state for at least four years. The minimum age for a state representative is 21, and the minimum for a senate seat is 25.
More information about candidate requirements for specific seats can be found at sos.ms.gov.
Residents planning to vote in this year’s primary election have until 5 p.m. on July 20 to register to vote or update their current registration.
Candidates for county offices will submit the qualifying paperwork to the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office, and candidates for statewide or state district office, representatives, senators and district attorney will submit their qualifying forms to Secretary of State Michael Watson’s office. Candidates for all offices have until 5 p.m. on Feb. 1 to qualify for the election.
