ELECTION 2022: Local judges unopposed; Guest sees challengers in primary

The qualifying periods for judges in the Nov. 8 election have closed, and all Lauderdale County judges will appear on the ballot unopposed.
This year’s election includes seats for circuit court judge, chancery court judge and county court judge.
Circuit Court
Lauderdale County is covered by the 10th District Circuit Court of Mississippi, which includes Lauderdale, Clarke, Kemper and Wayne counties. There are two judges in the 10th District.
In seat one, Hon. Charles W. Wright Jr. has served as circuit court judge since he was appointed to the seat by former Gov. Phil Bryant in 2017. Prior to joining the court, Wright served 10 years as district attorney, being elected in 1979 as the youngest district attorney elected in the state. In 1988, he left state service to open a private law practice.
In seat two, Hon. Robert “Bo” Bailey has served as circuit court judge since 2018 when he beat Robert Compton in the first contested election for that seat in 40 years.
Chancery Court
Lauderdale County is part of the 12th District Chancery Court of Mississippi, which also includes Clarke County. The chancery court also has two judges.
Hon. Charles E. Smith was first sworn in to the Seat One post in 2019 after a long career as a prosecutor. Smith previously served as youth court prosecutor from 1983-2004, and spent more than three years as Lauderdale County prosecutor.
In Seat Two, Hon. Lawrence Primeaux has served as chancery court judge since 2006. Primeaux had extensive experience as an attorney prior to joining the bench, with more than 28 years of practice in Meridian.
County Court
Hon. Veldore Young-Graham has served as a judge over both Lauderdale County Court and Lauderdale County Youth Court since 2007. In 2018, she succeeded Frank Coleman as senior judge for both courts.
Hon. Lisa Howell joined Graham on the bench in 2018 when she was appointed by former Gov. Phil Bryant to fill Coleman’s position. Prior to joining the court, Howell worked as an assistant district attorney in the 10th District Circuit Court.
U.S. House of Representatives
While local judges are running unopposed, multiple candidates have qualified to run for Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Primary elections in the congressional race are set for June 7.
On the Republican ticket, incumbent Rep. Michael Guest will face off against two primary challengers. Michael Cassidy, a former Navy pilot who previously served as an instructor at Naval Air Station Meridian, and Thomas Griffin from Pearl are challenging Guest for his seat.
On the Democrat ticket, Shuwaski Young, a graduate of East Central Community College and former campaign staffer to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, and Rahim Talley, an Army veteran and Executive Director of the African American Leadership Network, will vie for a spot on general election ballot.
Residents needing to register to vote have until May 9 at 5 p.m. to be eligible to vote in the June 7 primary election.
