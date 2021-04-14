ELECTION 2021: Lindsey, Willis vie for Democratic nomination in Ward 5

Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey and Allan “Al” Willis are headed to a runoff on April 27 for the Democratic nomination for the Ward 5 Meridian City Council seat.
Four candidates competed in the primary on April 6. No candidate received more than 50% of the vote, so a runoff is necessary between the candidate who received the highest vote total and the candidate who earned the second highest total.
Lindsey received the highest vote count in the primary, but it wasn't clear the evening of the election whether Willis or Khristen Cockrell would receive the second highest vote total.
Preliminary results on April 6 showed that Willis had garnered 10 more votes than Cockrell, but the city still had to process affidavit ballots and wait for the arrival of more absentee ballots.
Final results released on Wednesday show that Willis won 195 votes and Cockrell won 182 votes, which means that Willis is headed to the runoff against Lindsey. The winner of the runoff will face Republican Chad Acton in the general election.
The runoff on April 27 will also include a race between Mayor Percy Bland and former Lauderdale County supervisor Jimmie Smith for the Democratic nomination for mayor. Additionally, the election will feature a race between current Ward 3 council member Fannie Johnson and Joseph Norwood for the Democratic nomination for the Ward 3 seat.
The final results for the Democratic primaries on April 6 are below.
MAYOR
Percy Bland III: 1,712 (34.5%)
Kim Houston: 812 (16.4%)
Randle Lyle Jennings: 99 (2.0%)
Tyrone Johnson: 329 (6.6%)
Jimmie Smith: 1,986 (40.1%)
CITY COUNCIL
Ward 1
There was not a Democratic primary for the Ward 1 seat. Ward 1 councilmember George Thomas, a Republican, will face Rankin Elizabeth Eason, an Independent, in the general election.
Ward 2
Dwayne Davis: 698 (79.7%)
Eddie Gray Holt: 176 (20.1%)
Ward 3
Adrien Davis: 216 (22.0%)
Fannie M. Johnson: 323 (32.9%)
Joseph Norwood: 442 (45.0%)
Ward 4
Alicia Elaine Smith: 241 (33.6%)
Romande Gail Walker: 475 (66.2%)
Ward 5
Khristen Cockrell: 182 (20.7%)
Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey: 361 (41.1%)
The Rev. George Parks, Jr.: 129 (14.7%)
Allan “Al” Willis: 195 (22.2%)
