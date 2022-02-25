Eighth graders get a dose of reality

Eighth graders from the Lauderdale County School District got a dose of reality Wednesday at the LCSD Reality Fair.
The annual event, which is sponsored by local credit unions, teaches students about budgeting and household finance through a hands-on reality exercise.
LCSD Communications Director Andrea Williams said students are given a budget and must progress through a series of booths to figure out how to divide their money between necessities and wants.
“As part of the effort, the students will choose a career, receive an income and then progress through “’life’ via booths,” she said. “They will have to figure out the necessities of life such as where they will live, how to secure transportation and affordable entertainment options.”
Debbie Smith, president of Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union, said students begin with a character sheet that describes their education, career and salary. Those sheets are taken to booths offering choices in housing, transportation and more.
“We start out with the different tables, the necessities, and then we give them some temptations, and they have to make a budget,” she said. “It’s like these eight graders are getting the reality of what their parents are going through.”
The fair began eight years ago at Northeast Middle School and was sponsored by one credit union, Smith said. Since then, the event has grown to include all Lauderdale County schools and four credit unions.
Students who go through the fair get a dose of reality about how far their money goes and the importance of creating a balanced budget, Smith said. Although the exercise can be a challenge, she said students have a good time.
“The kids who have gone through have really enjoyed it,” she said.
