Eddie Holt ends efforts to join race for Ward 2 seat on Meridian City Council

Eddie Holt, who attempted to get on the ballot for a special election for Meridian City Council Ward 2, will not appeal a judge's ruling on the matter and has endorsed a candidate, according to his lawyer.
A news release from the office of attorney Joseph Denson said the Lauderdale County Circuit Court ruled in favor of the city of Meridian, which determined Holt did not qualify as a candidate.
City Clerk Brandye Latimer said the city determined Holt did not live in Meridian for two years prior to the election date.
Holt has endorsed candidate Dwayne Davis, according to Denson's news release.
Davis and Scott Bancroft are on the ballot, Latimer said.
The city council voted last month to reset the election for June 23 and Latimer said officials hope to have absentee ballots available later this week.
Tyrone Johnson held the Ward 2 seat but was ousted on Feb. 21 when fellow council members determined he didn’t live in that ward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.