ECCC's Wall O' Sound 'electrifying' fans with halftime show

The 125-member East Central Community College Wall O’ Sound Marching Band is back on the field this fall entertaining fans with an “electrifying” halftime show.
According to ECCC Director of Bands Zach Langley, this year’s halftime show is titled “ECDM”.
“It’s a play off of the genre Electric Dance Music,” noted Langley, in his second year as director of bands. “The show features a mix of different songs from various genres and compiles them into one electric show.”
Songs featured include 1812 Overture by Tchaikovsky, Firework by Katy Perry, Rolling in the Deep by Adele, Wobble by V.I.C., and Moondance by Van Morrison.
The Wall O’ Sound Band performs at halftime of all ECCC home football games. The full band travels to one away football game each year, and a Pep Band travels to all away football games and performs at all home basketball contests. The band also performs in holiday parades.
The Color Guard performs with the band during the fall semester and at select home basketball games in the spring semester. Members can also audition to be part of a group that competes in Winter Guard competitions in the state during the spring semester.
The Centralettes dance line performs with the band during the fall semester and at select home basketball games during the spring semester.
In addition to the marching band, ECCC students can audition to become members of the college’s Symphonic Band, Jazz Band, and Percussion Ensemble as well.
Tryouts for all band positions are held each spring semester, and all members of the band receive at a minimum a full tuition scholarship.
Mandy Quinn serves as assistant band director, while Stacy Sanders coordinates the Color Guard and Julie Weaver coordinates the Centralettes.
The Wall O’ Sound Band will soon move into the new $3.5 million Thomas W. Carson Band Hall. The under construction, 13,000 square-foot facility on the north side of the Vickers Fine Arts Center is expected to open in Spring 2022. The building will house the Wall O’ Sound Marching Band practice hall, music practice studios, music teaching studios, instrument storage, a music library, and office space.
The building will be named in memory of the late Carson who was associated with East Central for more than half his life, including two years as a student and 30 years as Director of Bands and music instructor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.