East Central Community College in Decatur will offer limited on-campus housing for those students attending one of the summer academic terms in June and July.

Those interested in on-campus housing while attending summer classes should contact  Amanda Walton, director of housing and student activities, at awalton@eccc.edu or 601-635-6213, or go by the Housing Office in the Smith Student Union Building on the Decatur campus.

ECCC is offering four summer terms, including a June On-Campus Term that begins June 1, a July On-Campus Term that begins July 6, a June Online Term that begins June 1, and an Online Full Term (June and July) that also begins June 1.

 

