East Central Community College in Decatur will hold an Orientation Session Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, for those new students who wish to attend ECCC during the spring 2021 semester and have yet to register for classes.
Those attending will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The Orientation will be from 9 a.m. to approximately 11:30 a.m. beginning in the Vickers Fine Arts Center auditorium. New students can begin signing in at 8:30 a.m. Those participating will receive information on financial aid, admissions, housing and student activities, and discipline and security. Following a tutorial on registering for classes using the college’s myEC portal, new students will move to their programs of study to be advised by faculty and register for spring classes.
Students will have an opportunity to tour campus, as well as acquire their student IDs, parking permits, and textbooks. Students should bring a photo ID and their license plate number with them.
In order to attend the Orientation and register for spring term classes, students must complete three steps in admissions: ECCC Application for Admission (available online at www.eccc.edu); ACT or Accuplacer scores, which will be used for placement in English and mathematics courses; and high school/college transcripts. Transfer students must have all college transcripts on file before they can register for classes.
Students who have already satisfied all three steps in the admissions process will have received information from the Office of Admissions on how to register for the Orientation session on Jan. 7.
Day and evening classes for the spring 2021 semester begin Monday, Jan. 11. The last day to register is Jan. 12.
Online courses begin Tuesday, Jan. 19. The last day to register for online classes is Jan. 20.
New students who have questions about their admissions status should contact the Office of Admissions at sholling@eccc.edu. For more information about the Orientation on Jan. 7, contact Dr. Randall Lee, vice president for student services, at rlee@eccc.edu.
ECCC Foundation Scholarship Application Available Online Jan. 6, 2021
The application for scholarships awarded by the East Central Community College Foundation will be available beginning Jan. 6, 2021, through Feb. 19, 2021.
Students applying for scholarships must first complete an application for admission located at the top of the college’s website at www.eccc.edu. After being accepted for admission, students may then apply for scholarships by logging into their myEC account and clicking on the Future Students tab.
Last year, scholarships valued at more than $185,000 were awarded by the ECCC Foundation.
For more information, contact ECCC Student Services at 601-635-6204 or email go2ec@eccc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.