East Central Community College in Decatur will close all offices for the holiday season from 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. to 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.
Orientation and registration for new students is scheduled at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, in the Vickers Fine Arts Center auditorium. Students may apply to attend ECCC for the spring 2020 semester by using the online application at www.eccc.edu/admissions.
Day and evening classes for the spring semester begin on Monday, Jan. 6. The last day to register is Jan. 7.
Online courses begin on Monday, Jan. 13. The last day to register is Jan. 14.
For more information on registering for the spring semester, email Randall Lee, vice president for student services, at rlee@eccc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.