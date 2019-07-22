East Central Community College will host preview days for dual credit high school students on Aug. 1 and 2 at the Smith Student Union Building in Decatur.
The days introduce high school students to ECCC and college life, according to a college news release. Dual credit students who are already registered can visit anytime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on either day.
Students will get their ECCC ID cards made and receive a packet of information about all the uses of the card, including free admittance to athletic and other select events on campus and free use of the Wellness Center. There will also be information on preparing for college academics and the use of Remind101 to receive important information about deadlines and events.
All those attending will be treated to ice cream.
ECCC has more than 400 high school students taking dual credit courses this fall at high schools across its five-county district of Leake, Newton, Neshoba, Scott and Winston counties.
Dual credit courses are taught at high schools by teachers employed by the school district and who meet all institutional and accreditation requirements for teaching a particular course and use the same syllabus and instructional materials that are used in the respective classes taught on campus at ECCC.
Schools in ECCC’s five-county district interested in dual credit opportunities at ECCC can contact Teresa Mackey, vice president for instruction, at 601-635-6203 or tmackey@eccc.edu.
