East Central Community College’s Theta Chi chapter of Phi Beta Lambda and the Office of Student Services is planning several Financial Reality Fairs that are free and open to ECCC students and to the public.
Participants will receive tips on how to budget and how to increase their credit score, and information on borrowing basics and financial planning, according to a college news release. Banks, credit unions, insurance agents, financial planners, and certified public accountants will be available to answer questions. Free resources and door prizes will be provided.
The Financial Reality Fairs scheduled include:
Monday, Sept. 30, 6:30 p.m., Room 112 of Cross Hall on the Decatur campus.
Thursday, Oct. 3, 3:30 pm., Carthage-Leake County Library.
Thursday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m., Walnut Grove Public Library.
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m., Union Public Library.
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 5:30 p.m., Philadelphia-Neshoba County Public Library.
Phi Beta Lambda is a national business education association for students interested in careers in business and business-related fields.
For more information, contact PBL sponsor and ECCC business technology instructor Christy Ferguson at cferguson@eccc.edu or 601-635-6292.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.