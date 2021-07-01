East Central Community College in Decatur will return to normal operations beginning with the Fall 2021 Semester, including the return to a full schedule of traditional in-person classes, open facilities, enhanced student engagement opportunities, and full capacity at on-campus events.
The return to normal operations also applies to the college’s centers in Philadelphia, Choctaw, Louisville, Forest, and Carthage.
The move marks a return to pre-covid-19 operations for the first time since early in the spring 2020 semester. East Central closed its campus to students and visitors at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, with classes transitioning to online and alternative delivery formats for the remainder of the spring and summer semesters. Campus was reopened in Fall 2020 with a combination of hybrid on-campus classes and online classes, limited student activities, and reduced attendance at athletics and other on-campus events. Recommended health and safety protocols were in place during all semesters.
“Recognizing that great strides have been made in efforts to control the virus through vaccinations and other measures and based on ongoing guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we appear to be turning the corner in efforts to control the spread of COVID-19,” said ECCC President Brent Gregory. “Therefore, East Central Community College will return to pre-COVID-19 operations on the Decatur campus and at all centers starting Fall 2021, much like we were operating in Fall 2019.
“However, we must remain diligent. Therefore, we will ask that everyone continue to follow recommended health and safety guidelines such a social distancing, hand hygiene, and staying at home when sick. We also will continue to monitor guidance from both federal and state authorities and are fully prepared to make adjustments in our operations during the semester if necessary.
“We will readily comply with any new mandates that are issued. Fortunately, because of our successful experience at ECCC the past year with completely online and then hybrid and online classes, we can easily transition back if the need arises.”
While masks will no longer be required in classrooms and buildings beginning with the Fall 2021 Semester, those who wish to wear a mask are encouraged to do so. Those who choose not to wear masks are asked to respect the wishes of others when entering their residence hall rooms, offices, or work spaces.
ECCC will continue to provide enhanced sanitation of classrooms and common areas, as well as increase the already abundant amount of hand sanitizing stations in all areas of campus.
Those who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to do so, and the college will hold free vaccination clinics on campus during the fall for interested students and staff.
Important Fall 2021 dates at ECCC are below and a full 2021-2022 academic calendar can be found online at www.eccc.edu.
August 15 – Residence Halls Open at 2 p.m.
August 16 – Day and Evening Classes Begin and Intensive Term I On-Campus Classes Begin
August 23 – Full Term Online and Intensive Term I Online Classes Begin
September 6 – Labor Day Holiday
October 6 – Fall Intensive Term II On-Campus Classes Begin
October 18 – Fall Intensive Term II Online and Fall 4-Week Term Online Classes Begin
October 25-26 – Fall Break
November 22-26 – Thanksgiving Holidays
December 10 – Christmas Holidays Begin for Students; Residence Halls Close at 10 a.m.
December 13 – Winter Term Classes Begin
December 15 – Christmas Holidays Begin for Faculty and Staff
