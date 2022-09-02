ECCC, Neshoba County schools partner for new program

PHILADELPHIA — East Central Community College student Matthew Pecoraro hopes to land a job as a machinist.
He'll learn the skills he needs at the school's new Precision Manufacturing and Machining Technology program at Neshoba Central.
“I really like the program,” Pecoraro said Thursday as a new partnership between ECCC and the Neshoba County School District was officially announced. “When I first heard about the program, I immediately jumped right on it because I've always been interested in machinery work.”
“Being in this program has really helped me. I’ve learned so much from what certain machines do and the proper way to operate them,” he added.
The collaboration features one of East Central’s Career & Technical Education programs at the new Manufacturing and Innovation Center located on the Neshoba Central High School campus. The Precision Manufacturing and Machining Technology prepares students to manufacture precision parts on machines such as lathes, grinders, drill presses, milling machines, and CNC (Computer Numerical Control) equipment.
This collaboration allows students attending Neshoba Central to complete a 30-hour option or a 45-hour option and receive a certificate allowing them to enter the workforce. They also have the option to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree from ECCC with the completion of a 45-hour option plus an additional 15 semester hours of general education core curriculum courses.
“This is the first time our college has offered a complete academic program outside of the main Decatur campus,” said ECCC President Brent Gregory. “Doing this opens up educational opportunities for both college and K-12 level students, but also a jumpstart to a successful career.”
“Our mission is centered around serving our five-county districts, and we are excited to continue to fulfill that mission by partnering with the Neshoba County School District with this program,” Gregory added.
The partnership will be a tremendous asset to students, said Neshoba County School District Superintendent Lundy Brantley.
“I am very excited for the future of this program,” Brantley said. “It means a whole lot to us because it helps us fulfill our vision of graduating our kids with more than a high school diploma. We have two students enrolled now, and hopefully we can raise that number even higher."
“When our kids leave Neshoba Central, they will be ready to work and move up that career ladder,” Brantley added.
