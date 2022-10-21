ECCC

Sophomore Nahriah Brown (second from left) of Decatur was crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen at East Central Community College during ceremonies held Thursday at Bailey Stadium. Brown received her crown from President Brent Gregory (left) during halftime of the Warriors’ football game vs. Copiah-Lincoln Community College. Serving as Miss Brown’s escort was Carlonte Walker (third from left) of Hickory. At right is 2022 Homecoming Queen Kiersten Selman of Madison, who presented the new queen with a bouquet of roses. Brown, a graduate of Newton County High School, is a computer science major at ECCC.

