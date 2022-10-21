Sophomore Nahriah Brown (second from left) of Decatur was crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen at East Central Community College during ceremonies held Thursday at Bailey Stadium. Brown received her crown from President Brent Gregory (left) during halftime of the Warriors’ football game vs. Copiah-Lincoln Community College. Serving as Miss Brown’s escort was Carlonte Walker (third from left) of Hickory. At right is 2022 Homecoming Queen Kiersten Selman of Madison, who presented the new queen with a bouquet of roses. Brown, a graduate of Newton County High School, is a computer science major at ECCC.
ECCC Homecoming
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Clarkdale stuns Enterprise as Bulldogs brawl
- BRAD DYE: Daniel and Anna Wile test their limits at Ironman World Championship
- Ellis Theater announces season lineup for grand reopening
- Meridian sees continued investment, growth
- County staff certified as drone pilots
- Meridian football talent in Division I
- New manager, assistant manager at CNB downtown
- Lamar gets a shutout win over St. Joseph Catholic 28-0
- FAMILY TRADITION: Popular steakhouse expands to Meridian
- Law enforcement reports for Oct. 14
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.