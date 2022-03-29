New and transfer students attending East Central Community College in Decatur beginning with the Fall 2022 semester can register for classes during several targeted Orientation/Registration sessions over the next few weeks.
In addition to registering for classes, new students will receive important information on topics such as financial aid, housing, and student activities. New students must have applied for Fall 2022 and been accepted or provisionally accepted.
New students will also be able to acquire their student IDs and register their vehicles. Students should bring a photo ID and their license tag number with them.
The upcoming Orientation/Registration sessions for various groups of new students include:
On-Campus Housing Students—Noon, Thursday, April 14, Huff Auditorium. This session is only for students who have completed the on-campus housing application and paid the housing deposit. Students who have paid the housing deposit can also attend any of the following Orientation/Registration sessions.
New & Transfer Students Orientation/Registration—9 a.m., Friday, April 22, Huff Auditorium.
New & Transfer Students Orientation/Registration—9 a.m., Friday, April 29, Huff Auditorium.
New & Transfer Students Orientation/Registration—9 a.m., Friday, June 3, Huff Auditorium.
Students attending any of these sessions should RSVP in advance using the myEC link at www.eccc.edu. After logging in, click on the Future-Student tab and then the My Orientation link.
New students who have questions about their admissions status should contact the Office of Admissions at bhitt@eccc.edu or 601-635-6406. For more information about the Orientation/Registration sessions, contact Randall Lee, vice president for student services, at 601-635-6204 or rlee@eccc.edu.
