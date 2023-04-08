Easter is here, and the City of Meridian helped local children celebrate the holiday on Friday with its annual Easter egg hunt at Velma Young Community Center.
The hunt, which is normally held outside, was moved into the center’s gymnasiums due to the threat of rain, but even wet weather couldn’t dampen spirits.
Split into age groups, children raced to collect the colorful eggs and crack them open in hopes of winning a special prize.
For those who may have missed Friday’s festivities, the City of Meridian will hold its annual Easter egg hunt at Highland Park at 4 p.m. Sunday.
