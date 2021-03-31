Easter activities abound this week

Hunting for something to do this Easter weekend? There are many fun activities planned locally – suitable for any age.
To start the Easter weekend, have fun with your friends and neighbors at several Easter egg hunts scheduled for Friday, April 2.
The hunt gets underway at 10 a.m. when the City of Meridian Parks and Recreation hosts its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Velma Young Park. There will be 1,000 eggs to hunt along with Gold Egg prizes for ages three to 10. Masks are required.
At noon on Friday, there will be an Easter Egg Hunt at Sowashee Park Playground sponsored by City of Meridian Ward 4 Councilwoman Kim Houston. The event is for ages 10 and under. Bring your own baskets. FMI: call 601-483-9043.
Also on Friday, Lazy Acres in Chunky will host a Special Needs Egg Hunt for the special needs members of the surrounding community at 5 p.m. This is a free event for special needs individuals and their families. For tickets: www.lazy-acres.com/special-needs-egg-hunt or call 833-327-6386.
Saturday events
From 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Meridian Parks and Recreation will host its annual Highland Park Easter Egg Hunt with 3,000 eggs to hunt. Gold eggs, prizes, and candy. Age groups: 3-4-year-olds, 5-7-year-olds, 8-10-year-olds. FMI: 601-485-1802.
At noon Saturday, there will be an Easter Egg Hunt at James Chaney Park sponsored by City of Meridian Ward 4 Councilwoman Kim Houston. The event is for ages 10 and under. Bring your own baskets. FMI: call 601-483-9043.
If you are looking to take a day trip, you might be interested in the Golden Egg Hunt & Eggz-otic Easter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Hattiesburg Zoo, 107 S 17th Ave. in Hattiesburg. There will be Golden Goose Games, Cottontail Crafts, Springy Splash Pad Fun, Photos with the Easter Bunny taken by yourself. Hippity Hoppity Carousel, Bunny Trail Train, Snow Bunny Treats, and Peep Punch. FMI: 601-545-4576.
Other Easter Egg Hunts on Saturday include:
• Free Community Easter Egg Hunt at LoveNow Community Church, 6410 Hwy. 39N. from 1-3 p.m.
• Easter Egg Hunt at Long Creek Baptist Church, 4631 Causeyville Rd. at 2 p.m. Eggs will be provided; just bring a basket. Toddler through 6th grade. Kids must be accompanied by an adult. Crafts, snacks, egg hunt, Resurrection Story.
• Journey to the Cross: an Easter experience for families at NorthPark Church (7770 Hwy. 39) from 4-6 p.m. A come and go family experience that invites families to visit the town of Jerusalem for Journey to the Cross, a Bible-times event for families. You’ll taste, see and even smell what life was like when Jesus was alive. You’ll find stations and activities for all ages. FMI: Call 601-482-1322.
Easter Sunday, April 4, Cattle Call Cowboy Church will host “He is Risen” at 10 a.m., at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center. Following the service, there will be food, fun, and games for the entire family. Horse for kids to ride (you’re more than welcome to bring your own horse). Egg hunt for kids (bring six eggs filled with candy per kid).
