Tricia Rudden started her job at Hobby Lobby in January, not long after it opened to much fanfare in Meridian's Crossroads shopping center.
She loved working there.
It wasn’t her sole source of income – Rudden and her husband, both Navy veterans, had most of their bills taken care of from disability payments, she said.
“It was just the rest of the month, after paying all the bills, what are we going to eat? So, Hobby Lobby was the answer to that,” Rudden said.
She said she came into work last week and learned what about 10 million Americans have in recent weeks have learned – she’d been temporarily laid off because of COVID-19.
The Associated Press reports that applications for unemployment benefits submitted in Mississippi rose to 30,946 during the week ending March 28, according to a release Thursday from the U.S. Employment and Training Administration.
Gov. Tate Reeves said the state has seen 30 times more applications for unemployment benefits than normal.
“As soon as this stuff clears up, however long that’s going to take, they’re going to call me back,” Rudden said. “It’s just a matter of when and trying to put my faith in the good Lord to speed this all up, but I can’t help but be depressed.”
Rudden went to the Meridian WIN Job Center to file for unemployment on March 26.
Several others had done the same that morning.
A sign on the door stated, “Services here are currently available by telephone only to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).”
So Rudden planned to go home and try online.
Unemployment wasn't her only worry.
She’s diabetic and her husband has a heart condition and rheumatoid arthritis.
“If it’s going to happen to me, it’s going to happen to me,” she said.
George Green Jr. learned this week he was out of a job as a dishwasher and maintenance worker at the Queen City Truck Stop.
“I love working there,” Green said. “Normally, we get 40 hours a week. Last week, I got 10 hours. This week, I get no hours.”
Green worked the graveyard shift and people hadn’t been coming in, he said.
“It’s upsetting because I have bills and I know God is going to make a way, but still, I have bills,” Green said. “I need a job.”
He's been frustrated in his attempts to file for unemployment.
“When I went online to try to do it, it was saying that my registered name or whatever or information was not registering with them so when I called, I called three different numbers and each number I’ve called, it’s not even a working number,” he said.
Jimmy Harvey, who runs Custom Cleaning with his wife, Tammi, has five employees who will go without paychecks for now.
Business at the home and office cleaning company started to decline in mid-March and by about March 28, the company had to stop accepting clients, he said.
“Everybody’s sitting at home like they’re supposed to,” Harvey said. “All our workers are sheltered in place and not getting paid.”
The Harveys are considering getting a small business loan to pay their employees.
But even if they could resume business, there's no sanitizing cleaner available, Harvey said.
“We’re hurting,” Harvey said. “It’s scary and we’re doing what we’re supposed to do and hopefully nobody gets sick. That’s what’s most important. Hopefully we can go back to work as soon as it’s safe.”
