Hurricane Delta isn't expected to have a major impact on East Mississippi, but residents are being advised by weather authorities not to travel to Louisiana or the Gulf Coast region.
Daniel Lamb, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson, said East Mississippi could see some bad weather on Friday and Saturday, with wind gusts up to 45 mph. Rain, tornadoes and downed trees are also possible, he said.
Lamb advised residents to avoid traveling to Louisiana or the Gulf Coast, where the storm could have a significant impact.
The extended forecast includes cooler weather Friday and Saturday after the storm passes through. Next week, temperatures are expected be to in the lower 80s during the day and in the 60s in the evening.
