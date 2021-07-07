East Mississippi Volunteer hub to host recruitment event Thursday

The East Mississippi Volunteer Hub is hosting a volunteer appreciation and recruitment event at the MSU Riley Center on Thursday, July 8.
The goal of the event is to help organizations recruit more volunteers and bring awareness to their causes and organizations. This will be an annual event.
From 3 p.m to 4 p.m., there will be networking time with non-profits and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m, volunteers can come and go, according to a media release.
The theme for the event is "Love, Give, Serve."
Miss Mississippi Holly Brand, a Meridian native, will be on hand for a meet-and-greet at the event. Brand, whose platform is volunteerism, has partnered with the East Mississippi Volunteer Hub on several projects leading up to Miss Mississippi. She plans to continue partnering with the Mississippi Hub Network, which includes eight hubs across the state, a media release said.
Readers Poll: Volunteering
Do you volunteer in your free time ?
Those interested in volunteering in East Mississippi, students who need community service hours, current volunteers looking for more opportunities, donors, community leaders and members of civic clubs are encouraged to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.