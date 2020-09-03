The annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Meridian postponed this month, the East Mississippi Hub for Volunteers and Nonprofits has stepped in with plans to raise money for first responders and continue the awareness of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States.
“In remembrance of 9/11 and in honor of our first responders, the hub has launched a 9/11 challenge and fundraiser," Casey Culpepper, director of the organization, said in a statement. "The City of Meridian normally has a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, which will not be taking place this year because of COVID-19. In place of that, I want to challenge the community to adopt an act of service or donate to the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Fund that is set up at the Community Foundation of East Mississippi."
The East Mississippi Hub for Volunteers and Nonprofits serves as an advocate, facilitator and connector for effective volunteerism in Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Neshoba, and Newton counties.
Culpepper said the organization is challenging area residents to complete at least one day of service in remembrance of 9/11 and she identified a list of ideas for a day of service:
• Organize and facilitate a 9/11 reflection project.
• Create a fundraiser that benefits first responders.
• Support first responders by taking them food or gift cards.
• Participate in a community service project.
• Connect students on social media by sharing 9/11 service activities.
• Serve seniors: letter-writing, virtual coffee meetings, mail them something to brighten their day.
• Partner with an organization to bring awareness to their causes.
• Perform random acts of kindness.
• Make a donation to support first responders: https://cfem.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1353.
• Spread cheer to veterans.
• Launch a year-long personal commitment to serve your community.
• Use the hashtag #911callenge in your social media posts.
In honor of 9/11, the group has started a sheet and pillow sale fundraiser, according to a news release. To place an order, fill out this Google form: https://forms.gle/QMDf6zh6pLsLm4dbA
Proceeds will be donated to the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Fund, which benefits first responders, according to the news release. To make a monetary donation, visit: https://cfem.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1353.
The sale ends Sept. 11.
To find out more about East Mississippi Hub for Volunteers and Nonprofits, visit its Facebook page, Instagram or website, www.EastMSHub.org.
