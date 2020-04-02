East Mississippi Veterans Foundation reaches milestone for memorial

A local veterans group has reached a milestone in its effort to bring a jet back to Meridian.
The East Mississippi Veterans Foundation has raised $70,000 of the $400,000 needed to help establish the East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park in Meridian.
The park will be located northeast of the Meridian Regional Airport near the entrance to
Key Field Air National Guard Base.
The money will be used to help move an RF-4C Phantom II 67-0438 back to Meridian.
“We have actually exceeded our first milestone and currently have $76,000 and another $10,000 pledged," Jeff Summerlin, the foundation's president, said in a news release. "We are extremely grateful to all who have supported us thus far in making this Veterans Memorial Park a step closer to becoming a reality”.
The jet was operated by Meridian’s 186th Air Refueling Wing from September 1979 and September 1991. The aircraft will be a display honoring local Air National Guard units, Vietnam War veterans, Cold War veterans and veterans of Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
The jet has been in storage for 28 years and is in the process of being turned over to East Mississippi Veterans Foundation.
“We have the funds, our mover is lined up, but with the Boneyard shutdown, our ability to move forward with bringing Meridian’s Jet home is on hold," said Summerlin. "Hopefully, we can move forward this summer.”
There are also plans to create a pedestal to display the jet and the organization has partnered with Slay Steel of Meridian for the process.
The group continues to seek donations.
More information can be found at www.emsvf.org/park-1
